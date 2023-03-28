May 31, 1922 - March 26, 2023

DECATUR — Frances M. Romack 100, of Decatur, was called home in time for church on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023.

Frances was born in the countryside near Moweaqua on May 31, 1922. Her parents were Carl A. "Pappy" and Laura May June (Reinholt) Lewis. Frances' mother and infant brother both died when she was just 11 months old. She was then raised on a Shelby County farm by her paternal grandparents, William Burton "Burt" Lewis and Lucretia "Crete" Belle (Golloher) Lewis.

At the age of 12, Frances moved to Decatur to live with her father, new stepmother (Hattie) and stepsister (Mary). She graduated from Decatur High School in 1941. Frances briefly attended business college prior to taking a job at the Hi-Flier Kite Company. Later she worked for Caterpillar Tractor Co. in the office and the company store.

Frances married Theodore "Ted" Romack on August 10, 1943. When Ted went into the service in 1944, he regularly sent his pay home to Frances who saved it for their future home. After the war, they began their family and Frances aided Ted in constructing the home where, since 1950, they both lived out their lives.

Frances was a member of Prairie Avenue Christian Church where she taught Sunday School for over 50 years and served as a "choir mother" for many years. Frances loved children and they loved her back. She cooked and sewed for her family, made the best noodles in the county, and was truly a Proverbs 31 woman whose "children arise up and call her blessed." Frances enjoyed dancing, crochet, bowling, mall-walking, sawing off tree limbs, mowing the lawn (until aged 99), and FISHING!

Frances is survived by sons: Stephen (Mary Gail) of Springfield and Donald (Vilma) of Tullahoma, TN; daughters Susan (Michael) Oyler of Decatur and Karen (Steven) Meador of Otis, OR. Also surviving are six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, parents, and infant brother.

A celebration of Frances' life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, at Prairie Avenue Christian Church, followed by a luncheon and informal fellowship at the church. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation on Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, and one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Glenwood Cemetery in Shelbyville, IL, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Memorials may be made to Prairie Avenue Christian Church.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.