Frances Mary Scales

Frances was born to Adam and Mary Ostrowski in Pottsville, PA. After her father passed, Frances helped her mother around the house. When she was old enough, she got a job in a shirt factory. She moved to Philadelphia, PA, where she met her husband, Robert "Bobby" R. Scales and married him. During that time in WWII, she worked as a welder on planes. In 1944, Frances and Bobby married officially in Pottsville, PA. Frances loved fishing and traveling. She and her husband got a camper and traveled around the USA and they took many cruises together. Frances loved her family, especially her grandchildren.