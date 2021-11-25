 Skip to main content
DECATUR — Frances Mary Scales, 98, passed away on November 21, 2021 in Decatur, IL.

Frances was born to Adam and Mary Ostrowski in Pottsville, PA. After her father passed, Frances helped her mother around the house. When she was old enough, she got a job in a shirt factory. She moved to Philadelphia, PA, where she met her husband, Robert "Bobby" R. Scales and married him. During that time in WWII, she worked as a welder on planes. In 1944, Frances and Bobby married officially in Pottsville, PA. Frances loved fishing and traveling. She and her husband got a camper and traveled around the USA and they took many cruises together. Frances loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

Frances is survived by her son, Richird (Marla) L. Scales; grandchildren: Michelle (Adrian) Diggs, Ivy (Aaron) Abercrombie, Sandra (Douglas) Scales-Heaton; great-grandchildren: Jacob Diggs, James "Zander" Alexander Diggs, Hannah Abercrombie, Audrey Abercrombie; niece, Louann Perry; and a very special friend, Margaret Klunick; and many extended family and friends.

Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Scales Sr.; parents; sons: Robert R. Scales Jr., and James "JS" Michael Scales; siblings; Michael Ostrowski, Stanley Ostrowski, Walter Ostrowski, Leo Ostrowski, Stella Wojak, and Violet Ostrowski.

Memorials to donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to Frances's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.

