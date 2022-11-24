Nov. 10, 1952 - Nov. 18, 2022

DECATUR — Francie Johnson, passed away on November 18, 2022, at her home in Decatur, IL.

Francie was born to George and Cleo Kalber on November 10, 1952, in Terra Haute, IN.

Francie is survived by her husband, James T. Johnson; son, Jason T Johnson; stepdaughter, Denise L. Jones; sister, Melissa (Jude) Koester; grandchildren: Alise and Jalen Johnson and Anay Hunt. Francie is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Terry Kalber; and stepson, James T. Jones.

A memorial service will be held for Francie on Monday, November 28, 2022. at 1:00 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home at 1091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL, 62526. Inurnment will be held directly after services at the Star of Hope Mausoleum in Graceland.

Cemetery Condolences may be sent to Francie's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.