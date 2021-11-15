LINCOLN — Francille M. Crosier, 96, of Lincoln, formerly of Mt. Pulaski, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Springfield Memorial Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Francille was born on September 26, 1925, in Neosho, MO, the daughter of Arthur and Lelia (Pointer) Ticknor. She married Wayne Crosier on January 14, 1946. He preceded her in death on January 23, 2016.

Francille is survived by one son, Dale (Vickie) Crosier of Maroa, IL; Francille was blessed with two grandchildren: Beth Augenstein of Lake St. Louis, MO; and Sara (Brian) Johnson of Maroa IL; and three great-grandchildren: Sophia, Abigail, and Emma.

Francille was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Francis Read; sister, Mary Williamson; one half-brother; and two half-sisters.

She loved watching her St. Louis Cardinals. She enjoyed: bird watching, bowling, camping, and fishing.

A graveside service for Francille will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Mt. Pulaski Cemetery in Mt. Pulaski, IL. Rev. Jonathan Buescher will be officiating. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski, IL.