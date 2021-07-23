LOVINGTON — Francis E. Seelow, 89 of Lovington, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Private family services will be held at the First Christian Church in Lovington. Private visitation for family only will be prior to the services. Interment will be in Windsor Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church of Lovington.

Francis was born on October 15, 1931 in Windsor, IL, a son of Fred and Bertha (Hubner) Seelow. Francis farmed most of his life and operated a filling station in Lovington. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Lovington. He enjoyed gardening, driving around town and having coffee uptown. He married Marilyn Joan Young and she preceded him in death. He married Peggy J. Davis on April 9, 1988 at First Christian Church, Lovington, IL.

Surviving are his wife Peggy; daughters: Betty (Fred) Watkins of Shelbyville and Easter Seelow of Effingham; step son, Jim (Julie) Davis of Mt. Zion; brother, George Seelow of Garden City, MI; sister, Lois Whitaker of Eureka; nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, six step-grandchildren, and seven step great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife; son, Tony Lee Seelow; daughter, Mary Francis Lindstrom and brothers: Morris and Floyd Seelow.