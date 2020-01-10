DECATUR -- Francis F. Fedie, 86, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in his home with his loving family at his side.

Francis was born March 3, 1933, in Durand, WI, the son of Henry and Annabelle (Komro) Fedie. A U.S. Army veteran, Francis was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Lovington American Legion Post #429 and retired from the B&O Railroad in 2001 where he worked as a brakeman. He married Peggy J. Wahlsmith on June 25, 1954 in Springfield, IL.

Francis is survived by his wife, Peggy of Decatur: children: Donna (Dennis) Hockaday of Lincoln, Gary Fedie of Maroa, Victoria McMahon of Decatur, Scott (Angie) Fedie of GA, and Dennis (Connie) Fedie of Lovington; 21 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 9 siblings, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Francis was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers; 1 son-in-law and 1 daughter-in-law.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 pm, Monday, January 13, 2020, at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Funeral Liturgy will be 10 am, Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial with military rites will take place in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.

