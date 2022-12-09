May 30, 1928 - Dec. 5, 2022

DECATUR — Francis T. Songer, 94, of Decatur, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth.

Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m., Monday December 12, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Memorials in Francis' honor may be made to First Christian Church.

Francis was born May 30, 1928, in Decatur, son of Clyde K. and Edna Mae (Jones) Songer. He married Carole J. Hudson June 24, 1972, in Decatur.

Francis was a painting and decorating contractor for over 50 years and owned and operated Songer Painting and Decorating. He and Carole enjoyed traveling. Highlights of their travels included trips to Aruba and Hawaii but no trip was more memorable than a trip to Israel in 1990, that included both Francis and Carole being re-baptized in the Jordan River. He was a member of First Christian Church in Decatur.

Surviving is his wife of 50 years, Carole; children: Susan Mills and husband Jim of Decatur, Steve Songer and wife Paula of Phoenix, AZ, Stanley Songer and wife Jan of Mt. Zion, and Sonja Songer of Decatur; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

Francis was preceded in death by his parents; children: Kent Toothman and Shelly Songer; and brothers: Richard and Charles Songer.

