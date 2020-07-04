Francis W. "Bud" Wilson III

Bud graduated from Decatur High School in the class of 1953 and from there was drafted into the Army and he served his country with honor at Ft. Lewis, Washington. His duties consisted of driving majors and generals to their destinations. If you ever knew him, you have heard the story of how he drove for President Truman, too, when he visited the base. Even with dementia, he would still account for this story with great detail. After his military service, he then came home and taught himself how to be an electrician and started and owned House of Lighting as an electrical contractor for over 20 years. Bud was always an entrepreneur and built the Solar Arms Office and Apartments in Decatur, IL. Bud and Linda also started and ran for 24 years, the Leisure Lounge, as well as other businesses like the WoodMound Plaza, and with their longtime friends, Richard and Mary Highcock opened the Double “L” Lounge soon thereafter. The Leisure Lounge and the Double “L” Lounge was where he brought joy and laughter to so many patrons throughout the years and many that met him and worked for Bud loved him. He never knew a stranger. The word “No” was not in his vocabulary for anyone who needed advice or help. His infectious smile and jolly laugh brought true joy to all who knew him.