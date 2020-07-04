DECATUR - Francis W. “Bud” Wilson III, 86, celebrated his 86th birthday minutes before running home into the arms of Jesus. Bud was born in Decatur, Illinois, on July 3, 1934 to Francis Wilson, Jr. and Edna (Watson) Wilson. If you ever talked to Bud, he would tell you that he was a city boy married to his country girl, Linda Lee Morrell Wilson on September 24, 1961 at the United Methodist Church in Taylorville, IL. Bud and Linda have been faithful members at Sharon United Methodist Church for over 50 years.
Bud graduated from Decatur High School in the class of 1953 and from there was drafted into the Army and he served his country with honor at Ft. Lewis, Washington. His duties consisted of driving majors and generals to their destinations. If you ever knew him, you have heard the story of how he drove for President Truman, too, when he visited the base. Even with dementia, he would still account for this story with great detail. After his military service, he then came home and taught himself how to be an electrician and started and owned House of Lighting as an electrical contractor for over 20 years. Bud was always an entrepreneur and built the Solar Arms Office and Apartments in Decatur, IL. Bud and Linda also started and ran for 24 years, the Leisure Lounge, as well as other businesses like the WoodMound Plaza, and with their longtime friends, Richard and Mary Highcock opened the Double “L” Lounge soon thereafter. The Leisure Lounge and the Double “L” Lounge was where he brought joy and laughter to so many patrons throughout the years and many that met him and worked for Bud loved him. He never knew a stranger. The word “No” was not in his vocabulary for anyone who needed advice or help. His infectious smile and jolly laugh brought true joy to all who knew him.
Bud and Linda have two sons: Shawn Wilson (Lori Wilson) of Findlay, IL and Kevin Wilson (Rob Cummings) of Orlando, FL. He adored his grandchildren Halee and Cassidy Wilson very much. His bonus grandchildren, Amanda Key, Jeremy Key and his wife Brooke Key had the pleasure of being part of his life, too. Great-Grandchildren Aurora, Asher Bell and Olivia Worthey and bonus Great-Grandchildren Michael Roof, Linden Key and Jeremy “JD” Key were all a part of his life. He was also loved by his sister and brother-in-law Sharon and Ray Powell and many nieces, nephews and lots of friends.
Bud and Linda lived in Decatur for 53 years and then moved to Findlay, IL to live with their son Shawn and his wife, Lori. While living in Decatur, Bud loved sitting on the porch and watching the cars go by, and while he was not a big fan of living in the country, he did enjoy watching the birds and wildlife and was able to enjoy the grandchildren and great-grandchildren on a regular basis.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Johnny Lee Wilson; brother-in-law, Sandy Poor; and sister-in-law, Norma McGavic.
Words cannot express how blessed this world was and is by his time here. One of Bud's favorite sayings was “If it looks good, tastes good, smells good, I can't have it”, “I'm fine”.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Veteran's Affairs and Addus Home Healthcare Services, Tammy “Michelle” Craig for the outstanding care Bud has been given in his later years.
Services are private, which breaks the family's heart. But, we do plan on having a live stream on Facebook and by other social media.
Memorials in Bud's honor may be given to Sharon United Methodist Church, 4363 W Center St, Decatur, IL 62522, or the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
