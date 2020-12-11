Frank A. Rozzell

Frank was born August 15, 1935, son of George and Hildred Rozzell. His upbringing was also wonderfully influenced by his foster parents, Walter and Edna Stratman. He served in the United States Navy, and was a career pattern maker. He was a long time, faithful member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church, who helped him in developing his unmatched faith, which he passed to so many people. He spent many, many years positively influencing young lives as a baseball coach in Mt. Zion and Decatur. He was involved in athletics at Mt. Zion High School as a long-time member of the "chain gang" at football games, and clock operator/scorekeeper at basketball games. He was a lifelong, devoted St. Louis Cardinals fan, and has amazing memories and stories to prove it. And, no one could use the charcoal grill like Frank!