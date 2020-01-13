Frank August Stanick

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Frank Stanick will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Cancer Care Specialists of Decatur 210 West McKinley, Decatur, IL 62526. The family of Frank Stanick is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL.