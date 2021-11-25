MISSION, Texas — Frank Conroy Sr., died, November 18, 2021, at the age of 85, in Mission, TX.
He was preceded in death by first wife Mary Montgomery (deceased 2008), and wife Pat Shallenberger (deceased 2020). Surviving is children: Jeanne (Jim) Stewart, Margie (Geoff) DeVries, Frank Conroy, and Mike (Corey) Conroy, ten grandkids, and ten great-grandkids.
Frank retired from Staley's after 38 years, and soon after started spending his winters in Texas. Visitation Saturday November 27, 2021, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Decatur, with service at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services to follow at Cerro Gordo Cemetery. Memorials to Navigators.
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com
