DECATUR -- Frank E “Bud” Pilling passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Bonita Springs, Florida. He was born in East Providence, Rhode Island on March 8, 1925; raised in Naples, California; worked in Illinois; Michigan; and Connecticut. He lived in Connecticut, San Diego, Decatur and Florida when he retired.

Bud served in the Navy until 1946 as a Fireman, First Class. He graduated from California Polytechnic University as a mechanical engineer and married Laura Lee Riesland in 1950. They were married for 61 years and raised 5 children.

He gave generously serving on boards for Decatur Memorial Hospital, Millikin University, First National Bank, Wagner Casting, Boy Scouts, United Way, Decatur Country Club and Decatur Gun Club.

He worked for Century Gas in California, Marvel Schebler and Borg Warner in Illinois and Michigan, and Echlin Corporation in Connecticut, in various executive positions.