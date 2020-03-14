DECATUR -- Frank E “Bud” Pilling passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Bonita Springs, Florida. He was born in East Providence, Rhode Island on March 8, 1925; raised in Naples, California; worked in Illinois; Michigan; and Connecticut. He lived in Connecticut, San Diego, Decatur and Florida when he retired.
Bud served in the Navy until 1946 as a Fireman, First Class. He graduated from California Polytechnic University as a mechanical engineer and married Laura Lee Riesland in 1950. They were married for 61 years and raised 5 children.
He gave generously serving on boards for Decatur Memorial Hospital, Millikin University, First National Bank, Wagner Casting, Boy Scouts, United Way, Decatur Country Club and Decatur Gun Club.
He worked for Century Gas in California, Marvel Schebler and Borg Warner in Illinois and Michigan, and Echlin Corporation in Connecticut, in various executive positions.
He an avid sailor and loved fishing, hunting, skiing, and golf.
He is proceeded in death by his wife, Lauri Pilling and three of his children: Terry Lynn, Steven Paul and Judy Louise.
He is survived by his daughter, Sue Pilling (Bob Walker); his niece, Sherri Heintschel (Glenn), three grandchildren: Phillip Adam Hershfelt (Sarah), Alison Washington (Freddie) and Gregory Melikian (Jenarae); and 3 great-grandchildren: Wilamina and Coulter Hershfelt and Grace Melikian.
The family will hold a private Celebration of Life on March 26 on Millikin's campus. Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, all public activities have been canceled. If you wish to make a donation in Bud’s memory, contributions to Millikin would be appreciated.
