DECATUR — Frank Edwards, 75, left this earth on Saturday, November 30th in the early morning at his residence.

Frank was born on February 15, 1944, in Danville, IL, to Herbert Leo Edwards and Verna Anna (Roderick) Edwards. He attended Bismarck High School, Danville Junior College, U of I Champaign for Pre-med, Eastern Illinois University for Zoology, and later Millikin University for Chemistry. Frank met Patricia Ann Berry while going to Eastern Illinois University and they married on March 5, 1967.

Frank worked as a chemist for A.E. Staley for 21 years, and then Carter Wallace Labs (Meda) for 13 years. He attended Northwest Christian Church in Decatur. He enjoyed teaching people of all ages about the Bible and God's love for them. He also enjoyed reading, woodworking, sports, and camping.

He is survived by his wife: Patricia of Decatur; daughters: Anne (Philip) Worthey of Moweaqua, IL, and Sarah (Joseph) Egan of Springfield, IL; grandchildren: Andrew, Alissa, Alayna, Chase, and Noah; and great granddaughter, Olivia; honorary great grandchildren: Jaxon & Hadley Polmounter; brothers in law: Paul Larson of Greenville, Ohio & Joseph (Peggy) Berry of Giddings, Tx; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.