DECATUR — Frank Edwards, 75, left this earth on Saturday, November 30th in the early morning at his residence.
Frank was born on February 15, 1944, in Danville, IL, to Herbert Leo Edwards and Verna Anna (Roderick) Edwards. He attended Bismarck High School, Danville Junior College, U of I Champaign for Pre-med, Eastern Illinois University for Zoology, and later Millikin University for Chemistry. Frank met Patricia Ann Berry while going to Eastern Illinois University and they married on March 5, 1967.
Frank worked as a chemist for A.E. Staley for 21 years, and then Carter Wallace Labs (Meda) for 13 years. He attended Northwest Christian Church in Decatur. He enjoyed teaching people of all ages about the Bible and God's love for them. He also enjoyed reading, woodworking, sports, and camping.
He is survived by his wife: Patricia of Decatur; daughters: Anne (Philip) Worthey of Moweaqua, IL, and Sarah (Joseph) Egan of Springfield, IL; grandchildren: Andrew, Alissa, Alayna, Chase, and Noah; and great granddaughter, Olivia; honorary great grandchildren: Jaxon & Hadley Polmounter; brothers in law: Paul Larson of Greenville, Ohio & Joseph (Peggy) Berry of Giddings, Tx; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Samuel Edwards; and sister, Karen Larson. Special thanks to the staff at Whitestar Home Health, Synergy, and Harbor Light Hospice.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, December 6, 2019, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 2 pm, Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Northwest Christian Church. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials: Northwest Christian Church & Camp One Way
Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
