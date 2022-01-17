DECATUR — Frank Leon Reed, Sr., 80, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022.

A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. Frank will be laid to rest in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Blue Mound Memorial Library, Annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Frank was born on April 3, 1941, in Decatur, IL, the son of Jacob F. and Edith Mae (Thompson) Reed. He married Sherry Markwell on February 5, 1995. She preceded him in death on June 23, 2009. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. Frank was a truck driver and retired from Wagner Castings as a furnace operator in 2002. Frank was a simple man who enjoyed fishing, racing, playing slot machines, going to auctions with the boys and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan.

Frank is survived by his children: Barbara Ann Reed of Las Vegas, NV, Frank Reed Jr. (Kelly) of Decatur, IL, Leona Lucas (James) of Harristown, IL, Jeffery Reed (Alice) of Blue Mound, IL, and Melody McCoy (Todd) of Blue Mound, IL; step-daughters: Kelly Johnson, Jamie Reed and Tina Rhodes; brother, Fred Reed (Dorothy) of Decatur; sisters: Betty Ann Johnson and Patty Sue Reed both of Decatur, IL; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, step-daughter, Mandy Hise, five brothers and five sisters.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.