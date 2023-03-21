SULLIVAN — Frank M. Hutchcraft, 87, of Sullivan, passed away at 5:30 p.m. Sunday March 19, 2023, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.
Celebration of Life services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan, with Pastor Grant Wade officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan, with military honors conducted by the Sullivan American Legion Post #68.
Memorials are suggested to the Sullivan AMBUCS or to the Sullivan Ambulance Service.
View complete obituary and send online condolences to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.
