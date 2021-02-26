DECATUR — Frank Mackenzie "Mac" Spaulding, 28, of Decatur, and formerly of Jacksonville, died Saturday, February 13, 2021 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He was born August 10, 1992, in Springfield, the son of Frank Edward "Butch" and Phronsie Louise McDannald Spaulding.

Mac is survived by his parents, both of Jacksonville; one sister, Morgan Elizabeth Spaulding of Jacksonville; companion, Alexis Marie Radlein of Decatur; special friend, Victoria Lynn Hedden of Decatur; and numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Hazel Irene McDannald; his paternal grandfather, Frank Perry Spaulding; and his paternal aunt and uncle: Jim and Mary Beth Buckley.

Mac graduated from Routt Catholic High School in 2011 and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Illinois State University in 2016. While at Illinois State, he was an active member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. Mac began his professional career at the Illinois Department of Corrections in Decatur in 2017 and became a certified TACT Team Member in 2018. He was promoted to Sergeant in June of 2019.