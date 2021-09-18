SPRINGFIELD — Frank "Skip" Sherman, 74, passed away unexpectedly September 10, 2021, on Pikes Peak in Colorado Springs, CO. He was born on November 15, 1946, in Fort Dodge, IA to Frank and True Sherman. Frank married Joan Van Bruaene in 1971 and they were happy to celebrate their 50-th anniversary together on August 26, 2021, with family.

In addition to his wife Joan, Frank is survived by two children: Emma Sherman, Joshua Sherman (Jennifer); three grandchildren: Josephine, Jonathan, and Juliette Sherman; three siblings: Robert Sherman, Susan Differding (David), and Mary Lay (Gary). He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Jacob Sherman.

Frank graduated from Valley High School in West Des Moines, IA in 1965. He continued his education at Iowa State University where he graduated with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. Later in life he received his master's degree from Southern Illinois University. After college, Frank moved to Springfield, IL and was employed by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for 19 years. He helped establish the Illinois Air Team. In 1990, Frank left the EPA and founded Sherman Engineering Inc. This opportunity gave him the chance to work across the US and travel abroad.

Aside from spending his free time with family, friends, and the community, Frank enjoyed cycling, fishing, photography and making the occasional political comment. Cycling was his first love that started when he was a paperboy for the Des Moines Register and later participated in RAGBRAI (the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa) for many years. He turned his hobby into a business by opening Decatur Bicycle Shoppe in 1979 in Decatur, IL. His happiest times as "the store janitor" were meeting and interacting with the Decatur community. Aside from Frank's passion for cycling, he enjoyed being with Boy Scout Troop 32, the ISU Sigma Nu Alumni Association, and several coffee groups in Springfield to stay connected with friends (and to give Joan a break).

Above all, his family was his proudest accomplishment and he will be remembered forever in our hearts.

A Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday September 25, 2021 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 North Amos Ave, with burial to follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Friday September 24, 2021 at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Breadline, 430 North Fifth Street, Springfield, IL. 62703 and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.