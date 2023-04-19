Oct. 6, 1934 - April 18, 2023

DECATUR — Frank William Frisby, 88, of Decatur, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in The Loft of Rock Springs.

Funeral service to celebrate Frank's life will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at St. John's Lutheran Church (2727 N. Union Boulevard, Decatur, IL, 62526). Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday also at the church. Burial will follow at Mt. Gilead Cemetery Decatur. Memorials may be made to the church. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Frank was born October 6, 1934, in Bloomington, IL, son of George and Marie Frisby. He worked for Decatur Firestone Tire Manufacturing for thirty years. Frank enjoyed vegetable gardening and his family. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Frank married Becky Smith in 1958.

Surviving is his wife, Becky of Decatur; son, Michael (Barbara) Frisby of Riverside, CA; daughter, Karla Frisby of Chicago; grandson, Jason (Melissa) Frisby of Forsyth; granddaughter, Nicole (Brandon) Hubbs of Pinehurst, NC; great-grandchildren: Nate and Rosie Hubbs; sister, Mary (Cliff) Carter, of Clinton, IL; brother-in-law, Donald Bird of Heyworth, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harry Frisby; sister, Lucille Bird; daughter, Krista Frisby.

