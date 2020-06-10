× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Frankie J. Russell, 83, of Decatur passed away June 5, 2020 at Moweaqua Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 P.M., Thursday, June 18 at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. Visitation will be 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Due to current restrictions, COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 10 guests at one time.

Frankie was born April 13, 1937 in Williamsville, MO, the daughter of Samuel F. and Hazel C. (Fike) Bone. She married Rondal Russell on November 12, 1960. He preceded her in death on August 16, 2010.

Frankie was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Decatur. She was also a PTA life member and Girl Scout leader.

She is survived by her children, Randall Lee Russell of Troy, MO and Brenda Lynette Russell of Decatur; Grandchildren, Alisia V. Russell, Lora E. Pilcher, and Stephen Pilcher; and Great-Grandchildren, Amari Pilcher, and Riley Russell.

Frankie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Rondal Russell; infant daughter, Marcella Ann Russell; one sister and three brothers.

