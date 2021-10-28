DECATUR — Frankie Lane Mercer, 73, of Decatur, passed away peacefully October 26, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

A Memorial Gathering will be 10:00 - 11:30 a.m., Monday, November 1, 2021, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:30 a.m. and then a graveside service at Cerro Gordo Cemetery, Cerro Gordo, IL.

Memorials, in Frankie's honor, may be made to Cancer Care Specialists Charitable Fund.

Frankie was born September 12, 1948, in Frazier, KY, the daughter of Stanley and Irene (Atkinson) Mercer. She was a speech language pathologist, for over 30 years, retiring from Decatur Public School District 61. Frankie loved helping her speech students, and truly had a passion for her students. She enjoyed her cats and reading. Frankie was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

She is survived by her mother, Irene Lorett of Decatur; daughter, Melissa Miles (David) of Cerro Gordo; and granddaughter, Megan Vail (Jen Petagno) of Boody.

Frankie was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Mercer; and her brother, Michael Mercer.

