ILLIOPOLIS — Franklin J. Pritchett, 87, of Illiopolis, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Generations Nursing Home in Lincoln.

Frank was born on November 25, 1933, the son of Joe and Meredith (Febus) Pritchett. He married Frances and she preceded him in death on August 11, 1986, he then married Bonnie Peyton on July 23, 1991 and she preceded him in death on December 11, 2009.

Frank was a 52 year Master Mason, Member of the Fraternal Order YAARAB Shriners, and a member of American Legion Post 508.

He is preceded in death by his father, Joe Pritchett in 1975, and mother, Meredith Pritchett in 2003.

He is survived by two children: Jo (Dennis) Kirkham and Nyla (Robert Barnes) Peyton; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; sister, Nancy (Dave) Boyd.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Riverside Cemetery in Illiopolis with Reverend Melissa Ebken officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.