DECATUR -- Franky E. Martin, 8 weeks, of Decatur, IL passed away February 27, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Franky was born December 29, 2019 in Decatur, IL, the son of Kevin Eugene Martin and Jennifer Eileen (Klemaier) Bishop.

Franky is survived by his parents; sisters, Alexis Bishop, Clarabell Burcham; maternal grandparents, Kelly and Eugene Klemaier of Decatur, IL; Paternal grandparents, Misty Martin-Clark (Ed Clark) of Mattoon, IL and Carl Bryant (Melissa) of Springfield, IL; 4 aunts; 3 uncles; and 7 cousins.

Franky will be dearly missed by his family. He will be forever remembered as an “Old Soul” who found much comfort listening to Elvis Presley music.

Memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Monday, March 2, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorials: Donor's Choice.

Condolences may be left to Franky's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

