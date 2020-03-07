Fred A. Tapscott
DECATUR -- – Fred A. Tapscott, 87, of Decatur, IL, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Fred was born September 26, 1932, in Decatur, the son of Lucille (Urban) Tapscott. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean war and member of the 40th Sunburst Division Honor Guard. He worked as a pipefitterechanic for A.E. Staley for 42 years. Fred enjoyed golf, boating, and winters in Florida. He married Linda L Thomas on April 18, 1990 in Hawaii.

Fred is survived by his wife, Linda of Decatur; children: Ron (Sandy) Tapscott of TX, Carol (Dean) Newman of KS, Scott Tapscott of Shelbyville, Mary (Pat) Peters of Peoria and Philip (Amy) Tapscott of Decatur; 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends; step-sons: Eric D. (Andrea) Wainscott of IN, and Brian C. (Sue) Wainscott of NV.

Private family services will be held. Burial with military rites will take place in North Fork Cemetery, Decatur.

Arrangements by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2801 N. Monroe St., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.

