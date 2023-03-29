Feb. 25, 1931 - March 27, 2023
CHAMPAIGN — Fred Carl Rinkenberger, 92, of Champaign, IL, went to be with his Lord on March 27, 2023, at Heritage Health Therapy & Senior Care, Gibson City, IL. Fred was born February 25, 1931, at Gridley, IL, the son of John F. and Anna Rinkenberger (Gasser).
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday April 1, 2023, at the Renner Wikoff Funeral Home and Crematory, 1900 South Philo Road Urbana, IL, 61802. Pastor Paul Chapman will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., one hour before the funeral. Interment will be at a later date at the Gridley Cemetery, Gridley, IL.
Condolences may be made at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.
