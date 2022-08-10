Dec. 18, 1930 - Aug. 5, 2022

DECATUR — Fred Hurl Tyus, 91, transitioned to be with the Lord on August 5, 2022 in Decatur, IL.

He was born December 18, 1930, in Brownsville TN. He was the son of Fred Hurl and Geneva Tyus. He was married to Virginia Tyus on December 30, 1953, in Corinth, MS. He attended Trinity Methodist Church of Decatur. He retired from Wagner's Casting Company after 28 years of service as an Inspector in 1996, he was a proud member of the Steelworkers and UAW.

Fred is survived by by his wife, Virginia Tyus; children: Wilma Garrett, Regina Stevens, Izola Tyus, Fred H. Tyus Jr., Brenda Bond, Michelle Williams. Surviving brothers and sisters are Ardelia Jelks, John Tyus, Hildred Tyus, Jerone Tyus, Celestia Rucker, Edna Wilder; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many other extended family members and friends.

Fred is proceeded in death by his parents; his sons: Dennis and Mark Tyus; siblings: William Tyus, Curtis Tyus; and sister, Geraldine Perry.

He enjoyed attending professional sporting events, live concerts, gardening and everything his kids participated in. Everyone who knew him loved him.

A celebration of Fred's life will be held at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Visitation will be from from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. With the funeral promptly at 11:00 a.m. Grave side services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery immediately following services.