DECATUR — Fred Lewis Carbonneau, 84 of Decatur died Monday October 12, 2020.
Visitation 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday October 19, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church Decatur. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Tuesday October 20, 2020 at the church. Burial Graceland Cemetery. Military Rites by the Macon County Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to the Carbonneau Family.
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.