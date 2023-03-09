Aug. 9, 1949 - March 8, 2023

MOUNT ZION — Fred Mifflin III, 73, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away at 6:01 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in his residence.

A grave side service to celebrate Fred's life will be held at 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., until 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL.

Memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Fred was born August 9, 1949, in Blue Island, IL, the son of Fred and Elizabeth (Holeman) Mifflin Jr. He was retired from the Chicago Transit Authority having been a skilled repairman. Fred was active with the Patriot Riders Group and had been a member of the Amalgamated Transit Union #308. He enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and was active with many Toys for Tots Charity runs.

Surviving is his daughter, Sherry Lynn Navigato (Michael) of Geneva, IL; grandchildren: Katelynn, Brandon, Gianna, and Michael; sisters: Judy Mifflin, Sharon Swander (John) Beverly Victor, and Joan Wong (Jack).

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; special companion, Karen McNelis; and his son: Freddie Joe Mifflin.