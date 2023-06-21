May 14, 1927 - June 20, 2023

SULLIVAN — Fred Moeller, 96, of Sullivan, formerly of Decatur, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Memorial service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, June 23, 2023, at Life Foursquare Church, Decatur. Memorial Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 AM, Friday at the church. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur, with military honors by the US Army and Macon County Honor Guard.

Fred was born May 14, 1927, in Vandalia, the son of Henry and Emma (Gable) Moeller. Fred married Mary Jane Reynolds. She preceded him in death on May 6, 1966. He later married Doris Watts and she preceded him in death on June 5, 2019. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. After serving in the Army, he worked at Caterpillar for over 30 years until his retirement in 1982. He enjoyed DIY projects around the house, and was an avid gardener.

Surviving are his children: Theresa (Glenn) Easterling of Oreana, Tim (Laura) Moeller of Niantic, and Greg (Mary Beth) Moeller of Plainfield; grandchildren: Joe Mattix, Rob, James, Jonathan, Isaac, Erin, and Ashley; and four great-grandchildren.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; wives: Mary Jane and Doris; son, Douglas Moeller; and several brothers and sisters.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.