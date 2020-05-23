Fred Wayne Krows

Fred was born on May 3, 1950 in Decatur, IL, the son of Wayne and Esther (Whitchurch) Krows. He was the oldest of five children. He was a 1968 graduate of MacArthur High School. Fred earned his B.S. Degree in Business & Finance in 1972 from Millikin University where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, serving as president from 1971-1972. After graduation, Fred served as Director of the Decatur Housing Authority from 1973-1989. At the time of his initial appointment, Fred was the youngest director of a city housing authority in the nation. Fred earned several accolades during his time at the DHA including the ABWA Marigold Chapter’s “Boss of the Year” Award and the Young Alumnus Award from Millikin University.