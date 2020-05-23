DECATUR -- Fred Wayne Krows, 70, of Decatur, IL passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Prairie Creek Village in Decatur.
Fred was born on May 3, 1950 in Decatur, IL, the son of Wayne and Esther (Whitchurch) Krows. He was the oldest of five children. He was a 1968 graduate of MacArthur High School. Fred earned his B.S. Degree in Business & Finance in 1972 from Millikin University where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, serving as president from 1971-1972. After graduation, Fred served as Director of the Decatur Housing Authority from 1973-1989. At the time of his initial appointment, Fred was the youngest director of a city housing authority in the nation. Fred earned several accolades during his time at the DHA including the ABWA Marigold Chapter’s “Boss of the Year” Award and the Young Alumnus Award from Millikin University.
Fred is survived by his children: Ryan Krows and his wife Abigail of Champaign, IL, Elizabeth Krows Linhart and her husband Brian of Arlington Heights, IL, Andrew Krows of Macon, IL; step-daughter: Alison Miller of Decatur, IL; brother: Kevin Krows of Forsyth, IL; sister: Susan Krows Barbee and her husband Mark of Ballwin, MO; half-sister: Sara Krows Walstrom and her husband Jason of Aurora, IL; step-mother: Karen Krows of Forsyth, IL; grandchildren: Elizabeth Krows, Lillian Krows and Ava Linhart.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Edwin Krows.
A private family visitation and memorial service will be held at a later date. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in memory of Fred W. Krows to the Millikin University Alumni and Development Office at 1184 West Main Street, Decatur, IL 62522, or online at www.millikin.edu/give.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
