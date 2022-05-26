Nov. 6, 1926 - May 24, 2022

DECATUR — Freda Ellen Taylor, 95, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 3:40 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Imboden Creek Living Center.

A visitation will be held beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Thursday June 2, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be on June 3, 2022, in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. A public memorial service honoring Freda will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, in First Lutheran Church, Decatur. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Mrs. Taylor was born November 6, 1926, in rural Macon County, IL, the daughter of John M. and Anna M. (Chappell) Tilton. She was a baptized member of First Lutheran Church where she married John (Jack) Taylor in 1945. Mr. Taylor preceded her in death in 2007.

Mrs. Taylor's early years were spent in Macon County, attending Mt. Zion schools and Millikin University. She lived most of her adult years in Springfield, IL. Her last years were made pleasant at Evergreen Living Center with valued friends. Many of her family members were dear and supportive to her stay there. Mrs. Taylor was active during her early years in both Macon and Sangamon counties in Home Economics 4-H and Extension service. She was an avid reader and writer having written a book and several short stories.

Surviving is her son, John Taylor (Karalee) of Columbus, OH; grandson, Joseph Taylor of Columbus, OH; granddaughter, Ruth Taylor of Columbus, OH; along with several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers: Earl Tilton and Ted Tilton; sisters: Dora Ritchie, Gladys Tilton, Bertha Glore, and Mary Gutekunst.