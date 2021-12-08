CLINTON — Frederick Enos, 90 of Clinton, IL, passed away 12:10 p.m. December 6, 2021, at the Warner Hospital & Health Services, Clinton, IL.

Private Family Graveside Services will be Saturday, December 11, 2021, at DeWitt Cemetery, DeWitt, IL, with military honors. Public Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 10, 2021, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the DeWitt Co. 4-H Fair Board Assoc.

Frederick was born May 14, 1931, in Clinton, IL the son of Fred and Sybil (Provin) Enos. He married Donna Weikel on November 22, 1951, in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Enos, Clinton, IL; children: Vickie (Joe) Austin, Clinton, IL, and Daniel (Jackie) Enos, Clinton, IL; granddaughter, Danielle (Brant) Hendricks, St. Joseph, IL; great-grandchildren: Logan Ridgeway, Levi Ridgeway, and Riley Rice; sisters: Laura Fluty, Bloomington, IL, and Arline Luck, Lincoln, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandson, Cletus Ridgeway.

Frederick was a US Army veteran serving his country during the Korean Conflict earning three Bronze Service Stars. He was a retired Locomotive Engineer for the Illinois Central Railroad and a retired farmer.

