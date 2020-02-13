Frederick Eugene Killam

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Randy Miller officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Monday, in the funeral home. Burial will be in Knobs Cemetery, near Tower Hill, IL. Memorials may be given to Knobs Baptist Church or Gideons International.

Fred was born on July 23, 1928, in Dollville, IL, the son of Eugene and Grace (Rittgers) Killam. He graduated from Tower Hill High School in the Class of 1946. Fred went to California and worked for Western Airlines, returning home to farm. He married Nancy L. Kelly on September 11, 1948 and they enjoyed 71 years of marriage. They lived on and farmed a centennial farm in Rural Township for many years and owned Killam Insurance Agency in Assumption, IL. Fred was a 50-year-plus member of Operating Engineers Local 965 of Springfield, was Rural Township Supervisor, and served on the Assumption Co-Op Board for 16 years. He also sold for Pioneer Seeds, was President of Shelbyville Mutual Insurance Company, and served on the Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals of Shelby County. Fred was a member of Knobs Baptist Church, the Tower Hill Alumni Association, and Gideons International.