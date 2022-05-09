June 08, 1949 - May 07, 2022

MONTICELLO — Frederick James Kelm, 72, of Monticello, IL, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

A private family graveside service to honor and celebrate Fred's life will be held at Oconee Mound Cemetery. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel.

Fred was born on June 8, 1949, in Pana, IL, the son of Ben and Helen (Diefenthaler) Kelm. He married Darlene Diane Metzger on March 25, 1972. Fred retired in 2011 as the superintendent of soy specialty at ADM after 41 years of service. He was very proud to be one of Jehovah's Witnesses with the Decatur, Monticello, Clinton, Champaign and Urbana congregations where he served as an elder. He enjoyed family vacations and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Fred was an avid St. Louis Cardinal, Illini basketball and Chicago Bears fan. Working and providing for his family was his number one goal. He was a very generous man and the best husband, dad and grandfather. Fred's first love was his wife of 50 years Darlene.

Fred is survived by his wife, Darlene Kelm of Monticello, IL; children: Michael Scott Kelm and his significant other Stephanie Sloan of Galesburg, IL, Bradley James Kelm and his wife Kimberly of Savoy, IL, Lisa (Kelm) Mann and her husband Michael of Monroe, TN and Aimee (Kelm) Lee and her husband Jason of Monticello, IL; grandchildren: Frederick Brennan Kelm and his wife Sydney, Alexa McMahel, Madison McMahel, Payton Lee and Brooklyn Lee; great-grandchildren: Annalise Kay Kelm and Karson Bradley Kelm.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Fred fought a hard battle with his health for five years. The family would like to extend a special thank you to DaVita Dialysis Center on McKinley, his in-home nurse Rebecca, Dr. Khan and Dr. Hasnain.

Fred will greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.