DECATUR — Frederick M. "Fred" Dixon, 77, of Decatur, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Fred was born June 9, 1944, in Decatur, IL, a son of Clara Mae (Dobbs) Dixon. He married Patricia M. "Pat" Storey on September 28, 1963, at St. James Catholic Church, Decatur, IL. Fred entered the Air Force after high school and was stationed in Montgomery, Alabama for four-years. In 1966, Fred and Pat returned to Decatur to raise their family. Fred worked for Firestone for 35-years prior to retirement.

Fred was an avid sports fan and his favorite teams were the St. Cardinals and Illini basketball. However, his greatest pleasure was watching his children and then his grandchildren play sports.

Known by many as "Friendly Fred," he always had a smile and a joke for everyone he met.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving is his wife, Pat of Decatur; children: Michele (Dave) Payant of Libertyville, and Steve (Dawn) Dixon of Macon; grandchildren: Charlie, Chloe, Noah, Sydnee, Rylee, Audrey (Mike Miller) and Carissa (Brent Weakly); and four great-grandchildren; siblings: Dorothy (Jack) Wood of Florida, and Tom (Pat) Dixon of Warrensburg; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, and his beloved dog, Minnie.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Macon County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Holy Family Catholic Church in Decatur, IL.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.