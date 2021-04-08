SIERRA VISTA, Arizona - Frederick Nicholas Evans, age 89, went to be with the Lord, peacefully on Tuesday morning, April 6, 2021 after battling Cancer.
He leaves his beloved wife, Marjorie and five grown children: Cathy Pollack, Amy Grucan (Mike) Gail (Tom), John Vince(Tracy) and JP (Elizabeth); his grandchildren: Jesse and Leah Pollack; siblings: Mary Bapst, John and Tom; countless friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his twin brother, Rev. Edward Evans; Anne Lanctot; Caroline Villa; Willi Wolfe and parents.
