Frederick Reed

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, December 9, in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Visitation from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday. Burial will be in the Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL with military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Memorials may be given to the Shelbyville High School Mathematics Department or Shelby County Senior Center.

Mr. Reed was born on July 3, 1923 in Bethany, IL, the son of Iona B. Parker. Fred graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1940. He was a WWII U.S. Army Veteran serving with National Guard 105th Artillery New York. Fred graduated from Milliken University 1950 and later received many degrees from other universities. In 1951, he moved his family to Shelbyville to teach math at the “new” Shelbyville High School, retiring in 1983 after 32 years. He was a Park Ranger for the U.S. Corp of Engineers for 15 years. Frederick was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Shelbyville Lion's Club and Jackson Masonic Lodge #53. He married Shirley Ann Mahoney on September 6, 1947.