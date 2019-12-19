Funerals Today for Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
GAEDE, Mary JoAnn, 82, Decatur, 1 p.m. in Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

LEAVITT, Judy S., 75, Rushville, 11 a.m. in Bader Cemetery, Browning.

MCCOY, Mark W., 78, Vandalia, noon in Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia.

PAGE, Kenneth L., 82, Shelbyville, 2 p.m. in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

RAGLE, John Robert, 83, Argenta, 10 a.m. in Argenta United Methodist Church.

