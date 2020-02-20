Funerals Today for Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
Funerals Today for Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

HICKMAN, David Alan Jr., 68, Decatur, 11 a.m. in First Lutheran Church.

MARTIN, Harold Lee, 82, Cerro Gordo, 10:30 a.m. in Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

