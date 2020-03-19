Funerals Today for Friday, March 20, 2020
Funerals Today for Friday, March 20, 2020

FINCH, Marjorie Alyce (Johnson), 98, Decatur, 11 a.m. in Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

HUGHES, Robert David "Bob", 91, Decatur, 1:30 p.m. in Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

MARTZ, Beverly G., 80, Lakewood, 6 p.m. in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

