Funerals Today for Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

GAUGH, Nancy, 78, Effingham, 11 a.m. in Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

HINTON, Mary Delores, 87, Decatur, noon in Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home.

JACOBS, Carl M., 95, Decatur, 11 a.m. in Mt. Nebo Primitive Baptist Church, Greenville.

JURGENS, Pauline Nickerson, 95, Decatur, 3 p.m. in Westminster Presbyterian Church, Decatur.

