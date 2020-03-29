Funerals today for Monday, March 30, 2020
BANNER, Daniel L., 91, Decatur, 10:30 a.m. at St. John Anglican Church, Bloomington.

ROBB, Melvina "Mel", 92, Argenta, 1 p.m. in Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta.

