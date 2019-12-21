Funerals Today for Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
Funerals Today for Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019

ARVIN, Erma Eva, 97, Decatur, 9 a.m. in Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home.

DONALD, Uriah L., 39, Shelbyville, 3 p.m. in First Baptist Church, Shelbyville.

HAM, Rickie Lynn, 68, Decatur, 1-4 p.m. in Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel.

