Funerals Today for Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
Funerals Today for Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

HENNE, Sandra L., 84, Shelbyville, 2 p.m. in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

WIDMER, Steven E., 64, Decatur, 3:30 p.m. Golden Fox Brewery, Decatur.

