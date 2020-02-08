Funerals Today for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
Funerals Today for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

ERNST, Clarence Raymond, 75, Forsyth, 3-5 p.m. in Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

MCDANIEL, Michael Eugene, 61, Decatur, 2 p.m. at 3264 E. Greenlake Drive, Decatur.

WEHRLE, Clyde L., 94, Cowden, 2 p.m. in Cowden United Methodist Church.

