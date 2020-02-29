Funerals Today for Sunday, March 1, 2020
0 entries

Funerals Today for Sunday, March 1, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DOOLEY, Gary Dale, 74, Vandalia, 4 p.m. in Memorial Presbyterian Church, Assumption.

HOUSER, Thomas M. "Tommy", 52, Sullivan, 4 p.m. in Sullivan First United Methodist Church.

MCCLURE, Dennis Henry, 76, Decatur, 1 p.m. in Temple Baptist Church, Decatur.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News