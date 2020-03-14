Funerals Today for Sunday, March 15, 2020
Funerals Today for Sunday, March 15, 2020

LARRABEE, Helen Elizabeth (Smith), 79, Oblong, 1 - 4 p.m., in Crawford County Forest Preserve, Robinson.

WEISS, Patricia "Pat" Sue (Nicholson), 77, Decatur, 2 p.m. in Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

