Funerals Today for Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019

FRENCH, Barbara Rose, 80, Decatur, 3 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

ROBERTS, Rudy R., 97, Effingham, 2:30 p.m. in Mode United Methodist Church, Mode.

