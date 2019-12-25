Funerals today for Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
Funerals today for Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019

ROOSEVELT, Wilbur S., 88, Forsyth, 11 a.m. in Forsyth United Methodist Church.

