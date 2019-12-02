Funerals Today for Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
0 entries

Funerals Today for Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GAISLER, Marjorie, 74, Mount Pulaski, 10 a.m. in Mount Pulaski Christian Church.

HARRISON, Richard D., 87, Decatur, noon in Oak Hill Cemetery, Taylorville.

HOLLIDAY, Mary Catherine, 72, Mount Zion, 11 a.m. in Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

KINGSTON, Wilbur Alvin, 84, Shelbyville, 2 p.m. in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville.

LADING, Gene, 85, Sullivan, 10 a.m. in McCracken-Dean Funeral Home.

MCWILLIAMS, Carolyn Sue, 64, Oakley, 11 a.m. in Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News