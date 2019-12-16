Funerals Today for Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
Funerals Today for Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

BRADSHAW, Mary Winifred, 83, Clinton, 10 a.m. in Texas Christian Church, Clinton.

DEW, James "Jim" E., 56, Vandalia, 11 a.m. in Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia.

JOURDAN, Samuel Lee, 65, Decatur, 11 a.m. in Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel.

SMITH, Ralph Wilson, 93, Cerro Gordo, 10 a.m. in Oakley Brick Church of the Brethren.

